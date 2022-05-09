Medimix unveils its new campaign with brand ambassador Katrina Kaif

Medimix has launched its new campaign ‘Skinfit Raho, Manmarziyaan Karo’ with brand ambassador Katrina Kaif. Medimix has a brand positioning of ‘Get SkinFit with Fast Acting Ayurveda’. With the new campaign, the brand aims to further strengthen this and connect with the younger audience. The campaign is conceptualised and executed by Mullen Lintas. Apart from the TVC, the campaign is live on YouTube and on Facebook, and Instagram

With its Ayurvedic credentials, Medimix has stood tall with the testing times and came to be a quality product for decades, Pradeep Cholayil, chairman and managing director, Cholayil Private Limited, said. “Kaif has a similar stature. With this campaign we aim to establish the synergy between the two and appeal to a younger audience to truly live your life without the skin worries as Medimix is always there,” he added.

For Ashish Ohlyan, VP, sales and marketing, Cholayil Pvt Ltd, with the launch of this campaign the company intends to strengthen the SkinFit positioning of Medimix by adding another dimension. “As a brand, we are evolving ourselves to appeal to the younger audience and this new campaign urges today’s young females to gain new experiences,” he stated.

The ad film shows Kaif pursuing her interests and crossing the boundaries to do her ‘marzi’ by living fearlessly and being worry-free about her skin. Be it pursuing her interests such as mural painting, making a difference with a plantation drive, or exploring her hobbies outdoors, she does it all

Medimix with its legacy of Ayurveda has stood for skin that’s skinfit, with this new campaign we wanted to launch the newest positioning “SkinFit raho, Manmarziyaan karo”, liberating today’s woman of any fear of skin damage, Garima Khandelwal, chief creative officer, Mullen Lintas, ML Corporate, said. “Whether societal or self imposed, there should never be any constraint on what she thinks she can achieve. With natural cues that are the brand codes, we reimagined the brand world with a visual scale and this new attitude with the new brand ambassador and a hummable track,” she said.

