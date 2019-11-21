MediaMonks to merge with WhiteBalance

WhiteBalance came into effect with the intent of creating a one-stop shop for high-quality visual productions.

S4Capital plc’s global content practice MediaMonks has conditionally agreed on a merger with Delhi-based content creation and production company, WhiteBalance. This move comes after the company opened an office in Bangalore and appointed Poran Malani as S4Capital’s director for India

Founded in 2010 by Robert Godinho, WhiteBalance came into effect with the intent of creating a one-stop shop for high-quality visual productions. With a state of the art content studio and in-house film, 3D and post-production talent, WhiteBalance is equipped to produce content from feature films, commercials and documentaries to high-end digital content.

Post the merger, MediaMonks will add 50 experts to the team with the intent of doubling the India business in the coming six months. Further, MediaMonks will continue to invest in growing the content studio in Bangalore into a creative hub for APAC while strengthening the teams and studio facility in Delhi.

“The merger with WhiteBalance is the next step for us to build a leading creative content business in India. At the same time we’re strengthening our position in the APAC region – ever more important – as India continues its trajectory to become the most populous country on earth,” Sir Martin Sorrell, Executive Chairman, S4Capital, said.

“Having worked with the world’s leading media organisations, our journey has led us to join forces with MediaMonks. We’re looking forward to bringing the same professionalism to customising creative solutions for our clients in the APAC region,” Robert Godinho, founder and CEO, WhiteBalance, added.

According to Victor Knaap, Global CEO, MediaMonks, by inviting directors and developers to come together and produce world-class digital storytelling, MediaMonks brings to the Indian market a mix of film and tech.

“The opportunity for the S4Capital model in India is huge. India is globally recognised for its creativity and its leading-edge technology, making it the perfect place for integrating the two into a new service model. With operations in our current production hub in Bangalore, combined with the strength of WhiteBalance, bundling our forces in the pursuit of excellent fit-for-format content is an exciting prospect as we introduce our global network to this dynamic market and open it up to world-class digital work,” Poran Malani, Director, India, S4Capital, said.