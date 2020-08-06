MediaMonks India appoints Karan Amin as creative director

Amin’s role will be critical in guiding and transitioning brands’ digital journey

MediaMonks, the content practice of S4Capital plc (SFOR.L), has appointed Karan Amin as creative director, India. As creative head, Amin will lead the digital creative mandate for Indian and International clients looking for brand solutions across platforms and mediums. Moreover, with MediaMonks single P&L and immersive global team structure, Amin will be working on key businesses across India and the region.

He will be operating from MediaMonks’ Delhi office.

Amin began his career in account management before switching to the creative side as a writer in 2004. He has around 18 years of work experience having worked in some of India’s key advertising agencies, digital agencies and content platforms. Over his entire working career, he has gained valuable experience across industries like telecom, FMCG, consumer electronics, footwear, airlines and finance among others.

According to the company, Amin’s role will be critical in guiding and transitioning brands’ digital journey. As a digital business that champions Creative+Tech, we wanted someone focussed and yet true to the digital medium to head the creative mandate for the market, Robert Godinho, managing director, Media Monks, India said. “With the firm backing of programmatic, Karan and his team will be creating engaging digital content and powerful brand campaigns, powered by technology,” he added.

Founded in 2001, MediaMonks is a global creative production company that partners with clients across industries and markets to craft creative work for leading businesses and brands. From creative campaigns and content to bespoke development and design, MediaMonks works at the intersection of creativity and technology. The company has a presence across San Francisco, New York, Mexico City, Buenos Aires, São Paulo, Mumbai, Bangalore among others.

