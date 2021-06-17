MediaCom wins media mandate for Aqualite

The mandate was bagged after a multi-agency pitch

MediaCom India, the GroupM media agency, has been awarded the media mandate for Aqualite, a manufacturer of shoe footwear. The mandate was bagged after a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced out of MediaCom’s Gurgaon office. The media duties include media strategy, planning, buying and implementation for TV, OHH, activation, cinema.

The Aqualite Group was founded as a small household business in 1981 in a footwear cluster near Delhi by Davinder Gupta, managing director. “For Aqualite, we always look for a partner who can understand and resonate with the brand as well as understand our consumer offerings and we saw this in the team and the work they put forward. We are confident that MediaCom will be able to develop a robust strategy for our media planning and buying to add impetus to all our marketing initiatives and help us be the best for our consumers. We look forward to working with them,” Avichal Gupta, director marketing, Aqualite said.

“Aqualite’s dedication to providing their customers with multiple product choices and stay rooted in their objective has driven them to become one of the market leaders. We understand how Aqualite is committed to its consumers. Similarly, we want to be committed to deriving a very focused consumer-driven 360-degree media approach across all media platforms and help the brand reach their business goals,” Navin Khemka, chief executive officer, MediaCom South Asia added on the association.

Part of WPP, MediaCom is a media communications specialist, with billings of US$13.5 billion “(Source: COMvergence, March 2019), employing 8,000 people in 125 offices across 100 countries. Its India client roster includes P&G, Dell, Vivo, Makemytrip.com, Hilton, Future Group, HRI, PSA, Adidas, Richemont, Shell, Urban Ladder, Dailyhunt, Bajaj Finserv, Indeed.com, among others.

Read Also: Regional OTT on the rise as subscribers choose native language over Hindi

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook