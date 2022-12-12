MediaCom bags the media operations mandate for Zound Industries

A GroupM media agency MediaCom has won the integrated media mandate for Zound Industries International AB’s media operations in India. According to the company, the account will be handled out of the agency’s Mumbai office. As part of the mandate, MediaCom will be responsible for the media strategy, planning, buying and implementation in the India market, it claimed. Moreover, it will aim to maximise Zound’s marketing efforts, catering to the brands’ target audiences, it further added.

Zound Industries International AB has been doing some noteworthy work since its inception, making this an interesting mandate, Navin Khemka, CEO, MediaCom South Asia, said. “Over the next few years, MediaCom will help Zound Industries build on its ambitious growth plans,” he added.

Founded in 2008, Zound Industries claims to design and develop speakers and headphones for brands such as adidas, Marshall, and Urbanears. As per the company, it has offices in Stockholm, New York, London, Paris, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong.

