MediaCom bags the media mandate for Parle Agro

Parle Agro Pvt. Ltd. is one of the largest Indian beverage company with a brand turnover of Rs. 5000 crore.

Indian beverage company Parle Agro has awarded its media mandate to GroupM’s media agency MediaCom India. The win comes post a multi-agency pitch that lasted for over three months. MediaCom will be responsible for the media strategy, planning, buying and implementation for all media including Parle Agro’s key brands – Frooti, Appy, and Appy Fizz in India. With a total media value of Rs 200 Crores, the mandate is for the Indian sub-continent. The account will be managed and supervised by the MediaCom Mumbai office. MediaCom will begin working on the account from December 2019.

According to Nadia Chauhan, joint managing director, and CMO, Parle Agro, the [artnership will help the company in its next phase of growth. “As the company gears up for the next level of growth, our strategic partnership with MediaCom will help drive our aggressive targets through innovative and disruptive media strategies,“ she said.

“Parle Agro has a long and illustrious history – it has established leading household beverage brands by creating innovative and iconic products for over 34 years,” Navin Khemka, CEO, MediaCom South Asia, stated. “We are completely in sync with their philosophy – and what makes this partnership even more exciting is that pursuing growth is our primary target, which calls for an extremely dynamic association,” he added.

Parle Agro Pvt. Ltd. is one of the largest Indian beverage company with a brand turnover of Rs. 5000 crore. With 76 manufacturing facilities across India and international locations, Parle Agro caters to over 1.5 million outlets in India driven through more than 5000 channels partners. Along with its brands Frooti, Appy, Appy Fizz, Frooti Fizz, Bailley, Frio, Dhishoom and Café Cuba, the organisation has a continued belief in the power of innovation that drives strategy, product development, and business practices.

MediaCom helps brands unlock growth through media by applying unique Systems Thinking approach to data, technology, and creativity to design communication strategies that build brands and generate sales. With billings of $13.5 billion, the company has employed 8,000 people in 125 offices across 100 countries.