MediaCom bags media mandate for Lionsgate Play

GroupM’s media agency MediaCom has bagged the media mandate for global content platform Lionsgate Play in India. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch. As their full form AOR, MediaCom will be responsible for the media strategy, planning, buying and implementation for all media as per Lionsgate’s requirements. The account will be managed and supervised by the MediaCom Mumbai office.
Lionsgate is a global content platform whose range of films, television series, digital products and linear and over-the-top platforms are available to audiences around the world. Lionsgate Play is the platform’s recent OTT service offering in India, which features internationally acclaimed content to the Indian audiences.
According to Rohit Jain, managing director, Lionsgate South Asia, the platform will be launching its B2C app soon and aims to reach out to the maximum number of audiences with the right media mix through its partnership with MediaCom.
Content consumption has witnessed unprecedented growth in the last couple of years more so over the last few months as a result of the lockdown, Navin Khemka, CEO, MediaCom South Asia, said. “Lionsgate Play has some great content in their arsenal. Being the first OTT platform in the country to also focus on offering key Hollywood content in region-specific language will definitely make the right connect with the Indian consumer. We look forward to creating an unmatched brand experience for them,” he added further on the association.
Part of Group M, the media investment management arm of WPP, MediaCom helps brands unlock growth through media. The company combines services across data, technology and creativity to design communication strategies that build brands and generate sales. The company’s client roster includes P&G, Dell, VIVO, Parle Agro, Makemytrip.com, Hilton, Future Group, HRI, PSA, adidas, among others.
