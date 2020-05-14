MediaCom bags Duracell’s global media account

The account was previously managed by Starcom

MediaCom has bagged Duracell’s global media planning and buying account, following a competitive pitch. The win covers 32 markets, including the US, UK and China. The account which was previously managed by Starcom will be taken over by MediaCom beginning July 1 this year.

The Duracell pitch started in November and the key meetings and face-to-face presentations were completed before the lockdown began in many markets. According to Nick Lawson, global COO, MediaCom, the future is battery powered. “Duracell is an iconic brand and it gives us great pride to welcome them back into the MediaCom family. We look forward to applying our expertise and strategic thinking through our standout people.” The agency previously handled Duracell in some markets before 2014, when the battery brand was part of P&G. In 2014, the brand was bought by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway from Procter & Gamble.

Part of WPP, MediaCom helps brands unlock growth through media. The agency does this by applying systems thinking approach to data, technology and creativity to design communication strategies that build brands and generate sales. As part of WPP, and part of GroupM, WPP’s consolidated media investment management arm, the company has access to data sets that enable in identifying the avenues for growth for every brand.

MediaCom is a media communications specialist, with billings of US$13.5 billion (Source: COMvergence, March 2019), employing 8,000 people in 125 offices across 100 countries. Its India client roster includes P&G, Dell, VIVO, Parle Agro, Makemytrip.com, Hilton, Future Group, HRI, PSA, adidas, Merck, Fonterra, Richemont, Shell, Urban Ladder, Dailyhunt, Bajaj Finserv, Indeed.com, Subway, etc.

