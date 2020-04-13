MediaCom appoints Vishal Shah as managing partner, elevates Rachana Monterio

The company aims to add value to its media offering through the appointment

In order to strengthen its leadership, MediaCom has announced the appointment of Vishal Shah as managing partner, MediaCom West. Moreover, the group has also elevated Rachana Monterio as the agency lead on P&G business.

Shah, who has been an entrepreneur running his own startup prior to joining MediaCom has worked with leading agencies like Madison, Starcom and UM extensively on strategic media planning, buying and implementation before moving to the client side at The Kraft Heinz Company. He has also worked with brands like Carrefour, Ford Motor, McDonald’s, Complan, Glucon-D, Ferrari, Lindt, Asian Paints, Monster.com, etc. Moreover, he has been responsible for driving the growth of brands like Nycil and Heinz while heading their marketing teams.

Monteiro, on the other hand, has been associated with MediaCom since 2013, previously as senior business director, a key driver behind the success of team P&G.

With over 18 years of experience in media management, Monteiro has a deep operating understanding of the telecom, banking, travel categories, apart from FMCG. She has been associated with leading agencies like Carat, Maxus, Lodestar, Starcom and key brands like Philips, Disney, Tata Telecom, Vodafone, Heinz, BlackBerry, Axis Bank, etc. in the past.

According to Navin Khemka, CEO, MediaCom South Asia, the appointments will help grow the existing and potential clients of the organisation. Moreover, he believes that these key appointments will add value to the media offering thereby driving the growth to the next level.

MediaCom, a media communications organisation operates with 8,000 people in 125 offices across 100 countries. The company’s India client includes P&G, Dell, VIVO, Parle Agro, Makemytrip.com, Hilton, Future Group, HRI, PSA, adidas, Merck, Fonterra, Richemont, Shell, Urban Ladder, Dailyhunt, Bajaj Finserv, Indeed.com, Subway, etc.

