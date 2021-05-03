MediaCom appoints Shekhar Sharma and Averill Sequeira

The media agency aims to strengthen its core leadership team

GroupM media agency MediaCom, has announced two senior-level appointments of Shekhar Sharma and Averill Sequeria, elevating the talent, and moving towards strengthening its core leadership team. Sharma will take the role of managing partner (North and East), while Sequeria will be joining as the chief product officer.

The media landscape is accelerating and ever-evolving, Navin Khemka, chief executive officer, MediaCom South Asia said. “Today brands want to communicate quickly and effectively, and we believe that together with our new appointments, we will be able to deliver more powerful work for our clients. With having Shekhar and Averill as a part of our team, I am convinced that they’re uniquely positioned to successfully drive the company and are here to put their best foot forward towards offering the best solution to our clients and strengthening our portfolio,” he added further.

In his new role, Sharma will be responsible for the offices, clients, and growth. He has been an accomplished integrated marketing professional with experience in managing large media investments from global clients to large Indian conglomerates across different verticals. With over 25 years of diversified experience in media and marketing, Sharma’s expertise ranges from crafting a media strategy, bringing in an insights-based approach to sharpen the strategic planning and deliver ROI for clients. In his previous stint as a vice president for platform services in GroupM, he has been instrumental in spearheading a digital-first approach for brands varying from global to large Indian conglomerates and mid-sized businesses.

Whereas, Sequeira will be leading ‘Seeing the Bigger Picture’, a MediaCom Creative Systems wherein they use the power of data to bring together media and creativity. A GroupM alumni, with more than 18 years in media, communications and consulting; she is an original thinker, working to bridge the worlds of data, digital media, strategy, and creativity. Her formative years were spent in developing audience insight tools and specialising in marketing ROI/econometric modelling. In this decade of digital transformation, she has passionately championed the customer experience journey, with creative solutions using data and technology.

