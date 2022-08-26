Media rights auction: ICC faces fresh bouncers from broadcasters

By Alokananda Chakraborty

A fresh war of words broke out between top broadcasters and the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) governing body on Thursday, just hours before the deadline for submission of the finance bid for ICC’s television and digital rights bundle for the Indian subcontinent. Some broadcasters even threatened that they would forgo their collateral and exit the bidding process.The fresh tussle surfaced after PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) said it will no longer serve as auditor for the bidding process and ICC announced a change in bid venue. Media reports indicate that the auditor “stepped down” a few days ago, while the ICC insists nothing has changed except the venue for the bid submission.The submission of the finance bid is due on Friday.The latest standoff adds a fresh twist to the process which has been embroiled in controversies from Day 1.Right after the ICC announced its media rights auction, some broadcasters expressed concerns over the “technicalities” and lamented the lack of transparency in the whole process. This prompted the ICC to issue a long clarification, highlighting the fact that the value of the bids will remain undisclosed to protect the letter and spirit of “closed” bidding.The ICC had unbundled the rights for the men’s and women’s matches and is seeking separate bids for the next cycle of eight years from 2024 to 2031.After much hue and cry, broadcasters seemed to reach a consensus and four among them — Disney Star, Viacom 18, Sony Sports and Zee — paid the bid collateral and agreed to participate.But on Thursday, things took another turn when a few potential bidders wrote to the game’s governing body, asking it to explain the exit of PwC and demanded the rights be sold via an e-auction.FE reached out to most broadcasters who are expected to be part of the bid on August 26, but none agreed to speak on record.But a note written to ICC’s chief commercial officer Anurag Dahiya by Anil Jayaraj, CEO, Viacom 18, Sports, a copy of which has been reviewed by FE, said: “PwC opting out of the bid process at this late stage only reaffirms the material concerns that we have had all along on the auction process and have raised it with the ICC on several occasions in the last few days. These developments are casting a cloud over the entire bid process which should be avoided.”

Process transparency is the main complaint of this broadcaster, and Jayaraj’s note alleged: “ICC has chosen to vaguely communicate PwC’s resignation to the bidders by carrying out changes to the process document, without any formal explanation. The least one expects is that the process for auction of a global event that has the attention of so many people who love the sport be undertaken in a fair and transparent manner.”

Queries to PwC India were directed to the firm’s UK office, but remained unanswered till the time of going to press.

The broadcasters are keen that the ICC follows the e-auction model adopted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the sale of media rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL). On its part, BCCI had also been urging the ICC to hold an e-auction to sell the media rights for its tournaments. The ICC is expected to conduct an e-auction in the event of a second round of bids. The first round will see the sealed envelopes being opened on August 26.

The change in the bid venue is also not lost on the prospective bidders. As per reports, the bid venue was earlier supposed to be the PwC’s UK office and has now been changed to the ICC headquarters in Dubai Sports City.

Jayaraj’s note addressed to ICC’s Dahiya had a veiled threat: “In the interests of complete transparency and fairness, we request IBC to immediately cancel the currently envisaged closed bidding process for first stage and adopt an e-auction process in entirety. The above development has dismayed us so much that in the absence of such transparency as requested, we may be forced to revisit our participation in the process.”

