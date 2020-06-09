Media Moments wins digital mandate for Pure & Sure

The agency aims to create meaningful experiences for the consumers on digital platforms

Marketing communications consultancy firm Media Moments has bagged the digital mandate for Bengaluru based organic food brand Pure & Sure. Under the mandate, Media Moments will be responsible for building and reinforcing the brand’s digital presence by crafting unique communication strategies to brace Pure & Sure’s position in the category of organic food brands in India.

As part of the partnership, the agency will further be responsible for enhancing the visibility of Pure & Sure’s range of over 140+ organic food products across categories such as coffee & tea, ready to mix, snacks, dairy, flours, spices and masalas as well as others. According to Sandeep Sreekumar, managing director, Media Moments, Pure & Sure demonstrates utmost dedication towards sustainable farming methods to keep up the harmony between humans and the natural world. “With our innovative digital offering based on the brand’s vision, we will translate the brand love on new-age digital platforms and create meaningful experiences for the consumers,” he added.

Headquartered in Bangalore, Media Moments is a marketing communications consultancy that delivers integrated communications services such as branding, concepting, design, scripting and content. These services include brand positioning, identity, mainline and social media campaigns, community and influencer campaigns, packaging, blogs, articles etc.

The agency’s portfolio includes a host of premium, luxury brands in the lifestyle, FMCG, fashion, automobile, healthcare and start-up segment. The agency has worked with several brands in the past such as Aditya Birla Group, Sattva Salarpuria, Himalaya Personal Care, Myntra, VLCC, Max Fashion, Reliance Trends, One Plus, Blackberrys Menswear, LOccitane, The Body Shop, Mother Earth, Zivame and TCL among others.

