Media Moments wins creative and website mandate for Globe Capital

Marketing communication consultancy Media Moments has been awarded with the creative and website mandate of Globe Capital. As per the mandate, the agency will be responsible for creative requirements along with digital transformation and website revamp. Furthermore, Media Moments will help Globe Capital build affinity via brand advocacy on digital and offline space with a distinct brand persona.

According to Himanshu Joshi, head, knowledge and organisation development, Globe Capital, the company was looking for a partner that would help them craft their brand’s identity in today’s digital age and Media Moments came across as the perfect fit. “We look forward to working with them to leverage Globe Capital strengths and enhance the company’s mindshare among investors and potential investors,” he added.

“While designing the new creative identity of the brand, we are confident that our innovative approach and creative solutions will help infuse fresh energy into brand portfolio and push it to newer heights,” Sandeep Sreekumar, managing director, Media Moments.

According to Preeti Pandey, head business and strategy, Media Moments, the companies in the financial sector have an intrinsic need to show clear and consistent differentiation and exhibit consumer-centric propositions. “As communications become more integrated, Media Moments will be at the forefront of servicing both brands and their customers to connect better and enjoy stronger relationships. We are confident our strategic approach will definitely help drive a lot of meaning full visibility for the brand,” she elaborated.

Over the last 10 years, the Media Moments has built a strong expertise in integrated marketing. With a host of premium/luxury brands in lifestyle, FMCG, fashion, automobile, healthcare and start-up segment. The company claims to have counselled brands such as Aditya Birla Group, Sattva Salarpuria, Himalaya Personal Care, Myntra, VLCC, Max Fashion, Reliance Trends, One Plus, Blackberrys Menswear, LOccitane, TCL and SBL Homeopathy, among others.

