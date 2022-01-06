Media consumption increased for 25% families in December: Report

WhatsApp became the most frequented app followed by Facebook and YouTube

Media consumption increased for 25% of the Indian families in December, the highest in the last three months, according to a report released by Axis My India. 58% of Indians engage with digital apps or websites and social media for news or latest updates, the report added. On the other hand, 53% of Indians engage with television for the same. Among the commonly used apps, WhatsApp has emerged as the most frequented app followed by Facebook and YouTube.

“The higher preference of web for seeking news only reflect the gradual change in media consumption behaviour owing to consistent lockdown experienced by consumers in the last two years. In addition, the inclination towards WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube reflects an evolved and unconscious mode of conversing, converging or consuming dialogue/information/media,” Pradeep Gupta, CMD, Axis My India, said.

For the report, 10563 people across 36 states were surveyed via computer aided telephonic interviews. 71% of the respondents belonged from rural India while 29% belonged from urban counterparts. In addition, 64% of the respondents were male while 36% of the respondents were female.

The other key findings revealed that overall household spending increased for 59% of families in December which reflects a three percent decrease from the previous month. This increase is majorly reflected in the Northern part of India, the report added. Spends on essentials like personal care and household items increased for 47% of the families. However, spends on non-essential and discretionary products like AC, Car, Refrigerator increased for 14% of families, the lowest across last five months.

As the rising cases of Omicron becomes major concern in the country, 52% of the respondents believe that the opening up of the economy will get affected by the new virus variant. However, 23% (each) is unsure of its impact on the economy or is of the view that the economy will remain unaffected.

Read Also: Partha Sengupta joins Grapes as creative director

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook