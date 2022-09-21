Media agency Carat India bags TimesPro’s integrated media mandate

Dentsu India’s media agency Carat India has won the media mandate for TimesPro, the higher edtech initiative of the Times of India Group. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Mumbai office. As part of the mandate, the agency will manage the omnichannel media services for TimesPro.

“Carat is committed to creating meaningful end-to-end media solutions through data-driven marketing, and to further accelerate the brand’s growth journey. As a team, we look forward to get this opportunity to work with a brand that is aiding every professional’s career aspiration,” Anita Kotwani, CEO, Carat India said.

“Carat India is an agency that’s responsive and nimble to the business demands of today, which span a variety of traditional and new age media. We look forward to collaborating with them as we grow and take our H.EdTech offering to millions of learners nationwide,” Gaurav Barjatya, head, brand marketing and communications, TimesPro, stated.

TimesPro, established in 2013, is a higher edtech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world.

TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early career programmes across banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), e-commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions such as IIMs and IITs; and organisational learning and development interventions at the corporate level. TimesPro also collaborates with MNCs across varied sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions to boost employability and create a robust workforce.

