Medi Assist Healthcare Services names Manmohan S. Kalsy as president, business operations and HR

Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd (Medi Assist) has announced the appointment of Manmohan S. Kalsy as president – business operations and HR. As per a company statement, Kalsy will be responsible for building a team for delivering on Medi Assist’s ‘Borderless Benefits’ promise. Moreover, he will lead the integration of acquisitions and build a member-centric operations framework at the company, it claimed.

For Satish Gidugu, CEO, Medi Assist, Kalsy’s diverse experience and organisation-building capabilities from various sectors will help the company deliver on the motto ‘every employee a partner and every customer a commitment’.

Prior to his current role, Kalsy was the chief human resources officer at Inbrew Beverages, where he led the areas of talent acquisition, training and development, and performance management. He has over two decades of experience working with leading companies such as Gillette, Pepsi, United Breweries, and Go First Airline. His experience also includes working in telecom, BPO, shared services and technology sectors with companies such as Airtel, Vodafone and Xerox.

Medi Assist announced its first international acquisition by acquiring a majority stake in Mayfair We Care, a UK-based healthcare-focused administration service provider with a presence across the world, it claimed. The partnership allows Medi Assist to expand offerings for its customers beyond India and provide access to medical benefits and health plan administration in over 150 countries, it further asserted.

