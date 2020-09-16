McDonald’s India’s new campaign celebrates the brand trust and convenience in changing times

The campaign has been conceptualised by DDB Mudra Group

With the pandemic changing the various aspects of everyday life, McDonald’s India West and South launched its new campaign that celebrates the brand’s unwavering commitment to serving safe, hygienic and delicious food to its customers in a changing world. Conceptualised by DDB Mudra Group, the campaign also highlights the brand’s convenience channels –including contactless delivery, take out and on-the-go that enable customers to savour their favourite McDonald’s food anytime.

The brand has launched three TVCs that highlight brand trust and convenience. The first TVC shows a granddaughter and grandfather enjoying a burger over a video call, a husband playfully waking up his doctor wife who has fallen asleep in the car after a busy day, with a piping hot cup of McCafé coffee and friends using a creative way to share everyone’s favourite McDonald’s french fries in a basket passed from a floor above.

The other two TVCs showcase the convenience and safety of the brand’s contactless delivery and take-out channels, which enable customers to experience and share the joy of having delicious McDonald’s food with great convenience and without any worries. The delivery TVC shows a young boy collecting his order through the brand’s contactless delivery service and gifting a meal to his society’s watchman before heading back home. The take-out TVC shows a guy, in the middle of an official video call, collecting his lunch from the McDonald’s take-out window.

The ongoing pandemic has brought about significant changes to our lives, and at the same time, it has helped us find new ways to connect, communicate and celebrate little joys of life with our families, friends and with those around us, Arvind RP, director – Marketing and Communications, McDonald’s India West and South said. “With this campaign, we want to assure our customers that while the world has changed, our commitment to serving them in the best way possible hasn’t,” he added.

“Midnight snack bingers. Fri-daters. Work lunchers. Coffee cravers. We’ve all missed our comfort food. With this campaign being the brand’s first since lockdown, we wanted to assure everyone that, while a lot has changed around us impacting how we get together, share, and bond over our favourites, what hasn’t changed is the taste, safety and memorable moments associated with McDonald’s,” Shagun Seda, creative head, DDB Mudra West stated.

