McDonald’s India – North and East ropes Kartik Aaryan as face of brand

McDonald’s India – North and East has roped in actor Kartik Aaryan as its brand ambassador. According to the company, the actor will connect with the youth to further strengthen the bond between McDonald’s and its consumers.

For Sanjeev Agrawal, chairman, McDonald’s India (North and East), Aaryan’s youth connect, mass appeal and captivating personality have made him popular with the youth, which resonates strongly with the ethos of the McDonald’s brand.

According to the company, McDonald’s India – North and East has continuously evolved its menu items, adding new options, as per the tastes and preferences of its customers, it claimed. Most recently, McDonald’s introduced Cheesy Fries with Smoky Chipotle Sauce. The brand has also recently re-launched its Veg Surprise Burger across all restaurants and re-introduced the breakfast menu in select restaurants across North and East India, it further asserted.

