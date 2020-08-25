McDonald’s India – North and East launches ‘The Big Hug’ campaign

The digital films have been conceptualised by DDB Mudra

Fast food chain McDonald’s India North and East along with DDB Mudra launched a new digital campaign ‘The Big Hug’ highlighting people’s emotional desire to hug their loved ones in the current times of social distancing. As part of the campaign, the chain has also introduced double patty burgers across its offerings such as McAloo Tikki, McVeggie, McChicken, McSpicy Paneer, McSpicy Chicken, Filet-O-Fish and Dosa Masala burgers, that are named as ‘Big Hug’ burgers.

The brand has launched two digital films centered around the most prominent habits such as video calling your loved ones and twinning with them and sharing OTT subscription with your friends. Big Hug is a fun and light-hearted campaign in line with McDonald’s brand promise, Robert Hunghanfoo, head, CPRL (Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. operates McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India) said. “With this campaign, we are offering our customers new ways to enjoy the burgers they love and engaging with them in a unique way, by offering double patty variants in their McDonald’s favourite menu items,” he added further on the campaign.

According to Ashutosh Sawhney, managing partner – North, DDB Mudra Group, all of us are living through a time, where we don’t know when we will get to freely give someone a hug as a gesture of love, appreciation or greeting. “While the whole world is going through this reality, McDonald’s has introduced burgers that are born out of this very unfulfilled desire of hugging for its teeming fans, a proposition that is as heartfelt as it is delicious,” he stated.

