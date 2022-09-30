McDonald’s India – North and East elevates Rajeev Ranjan to managing director

McDonald’s India- North and East has elevated Rajeev Ranjan to managing director. As per the company, Ranjan will continue to report to Sanjeev Agrawal, chairman, McDonald’s India – North and East. In his new role, Ranjan will assume the overall responsibility of driving growth in the North and East region and leading day-to-day operations of all functions of the company with immediate effect. Ranjan joined the company in 2020 as senior director and was named as the chief operating officer in 2021.

In the last two years, McDonald’s India has embarked upon a significant transformation involving many changes in the business, Sanjeev Agrawal, chairman and developmental licensee, McDonald’s India – North and East, said. “Ranjan has demonstrated exceptionally visionary leadership, executional ability, and passion in driving the brand forward in our region. I am confident that in his expanded role he will continue to drive our company and build on the key brand attributes,” he added.

“I am confident, under the guidance of the chairman, we will accelerate our growth momentum, take the company, the team and the brand to greater heights,” Ranjan stated.

Before joining McDonald’s India North and East, Ranjan has worked at YHS, Coca- Cola, Marico, ITC and Aditya Birla Group in Route to market operations, business transformation, projects and supply chain (Plan-source-make-deliver) roles in India, China and South East Asian geographies.

McDonald’s restaurants in North and East of India are operated by Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. McDonald’s serves millions of customers annually at its more than 150 restaurants across North and East of India and provides direct employment to more than 5,000 people. With a customer-centric approach, McDonald’s operates through a variety of formats and brand extensions including standalone restaurants, Drive-thru’s, 24/7 restaurants, McDelivery for customer convenience and experience.

