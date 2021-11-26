McDonald’s India North and East celebrates its 25th anniversary with #25YearsOfLovinIt campaign

. The new campaign aims to bring out the moments of happiness when two friends reunite to relive their cherished memories.

McDonald’s India – North and East has launched #25YearsOfLovinIt campaign capturing fun, light-hearted, feel-good moments. Featuring social media celebrities and real-life couple Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar, #25YearsOfLovinIt is a contemporary rendition and continuation story of McDonald’s memorable ‘Hum dono boyfriend-girlfriend hai kya’ campaign. “We have had an amazing 25 years in the country. Bringing smiles to millions of our customers through our great-tasting delicious menu offerings and providing delightful memorable experiences to our guests has been extremely satisfying. Our new campaign beautifully captures the nostalgia, the excitement, fun and the sheer joy of happy times spent by two friends meeting after 25 years at their favourite McDonald’s restaurant enjoying their favourite meal. Through the film we reinforce our promise of providing delicious feel-good moments easy for our customers, we are optimistic that our customers would relate to and love the campaign,” Rajeev Ranjan, chief operating officer, McDonald’s India – North and East, said.

For Iraj Fraz Batla, executive creative director, DDB Mudra North, for 25 years, McDonald’s has been the place where happy memories are made. “I remember the excitement of the first-ever McDonald’s opening up in India, right next to the college I ended up going to. 25 years on, I feel the same childish thrill when I’m near a McDonald’s. And as we celebrate 25 years of McDonald’s in India, it’s the same thrill we capture using the characters who appeared in one of our most iconic films. While they reunite, we’re reminded how much they, McDonald’s, and by extension all of us have grown over the years,” he highlighted.

Conceptualised by DDB Mudra, the film opens up with a typical moment in this social media age, when Awez Darbar (male protagonist), accidentally double taps on Nagma Mirajkar’s (female protagonist) old profile photo, reconnecting them after many years. The new campaign aims to bring out the moments of happiness when two friends reunite to relive their cherished memories over their favourite food at McDonald’s.

