McDonald’s India launches new campaign to highlight its inclusivity platform

McDonald’s India (West and South) has launched a new campaign that highlights the role of its inclusivity platform EatQual to create an inclusive experience at McDonald’s. The campaign film created by DDB Mudra shows how small innovations can go a long way in making the world more equal for everyone. The brand wants to extend the EatQual platform to launch meaningful initiatives aimed at promoting inclusion across gender, languages and disabilities, as per an official statement.

Around 15% of the world’s population lives with some form of disability, Arvind RP, director – marketing and communications, McDonald’s India (West and South), said citing the data from the World Health Organization (WHO). Yet, the world just isn’t made for them, RP added.



“EatQual stems from this fact. It is an inclusivity platform that we will continue to build. The EatQual packaging marks just the first step in that direction. We aim to launch a host of new, meaningful innovations to make the McDonald’s experience easy for everyone,” RP commented.



Westlife Development Limited, the company that owns and operates McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India, announced the launch of the EatQual packaging last year on the occasion of International Day of People with Disabilities. The packaging was developed in collaboration with an NGO.



The campaign film narrates the story of a child’s curiosity to explore the world as they see others experience it. It shows later how the EatQual packaging helps the child’s friend with limited upper limb mobility eat the burger conveniently.



“This year, McDonald’s has renewed its commitment to inclusion by continuing to promote the EatQual pack. The world doesn’t treat everyone the same – most things are designed to cater to the able-bodied, as the protagonist of our campaign discovers. So, while the idea of a pack that enables people with limited upper limb mobility to enjoy their burgers with dignity is not a life-changing one, it’s an important one. Because this small step alters an experience for the better,” Pallavi Chakravarti, creative head, DDB Mudra West, said.

