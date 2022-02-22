McDonald’s India introduces its new butter chicken and butter paneer grilled burgers through an ad film

The campaign has been conceptualised by DDB Mudra

McDonald’s new ad film showcases their customers’ excitement for their new butter chicken and butter paneer grilled burgers, through a ‘burrraaaahh’ after tasting the newly introduced burgers for the first time. The campaign went live on February 21.

The TVC starts with three friends waiting in a queue, at a McDonald’s restaurant, to place their order when one of the friends while scanning through the menu goes ‘burrraaaahh’. The sentiment is reciprocated by the guest service crew at the counter while placing the order. The ad then shifts to a father and son duo enjoying their meal at the restaurant while observing the atmosphere and the customers around.

“Burrrraaaah is the way our North Indian guests express the feeling when they experience excitement, joy and delight together. The brand’s new ad film captures the emotion experienced by guests while consuming the butter chicken and butter paneer grilled burgers,” Rajeev Ranjan, chief operating officer, McDonald’s India – North and East, said.

Fans of Punjabi food will find the new burger range appealing, Iraj Fraz Batla, creative head – north, DDB Mudra, said. “Through the film, we wanted to portray the emotions of customers on experiencing the new burger in a similar manner to the appeal of French wine or original Italian pizza,” he added, referring to the campaign.

McDonald’s India North and East has recently introduced the local Indian flavour-inspired burgers in its menu. As per the company, the taste palette of these grilled burgers are inspired by well-known North-Indian makhani cuisines. The burgers have been made available across McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India through dine-in, takeaway, drive-thru, McDonald’s app, as well as through McDelivery (including food delivery apps such as Swiggy, Zomato and Magic Pin).

Read Also: JKCement WallMaxX rolls out #AndarSeSundar campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook