McDonald’s India announces Rashmika Mandanna as its brand ambassador

McDonald’s India (West and South) has roped in Rashmika Mandanna, as its brand ambassador for its key advertising campaigns. This association marks a significant step for McDonald’s as it looks to reinforce its brand leadership in its key markets, the company said in a statement. McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India are operated by Westlife Development Ltd. (WDL), through its wholly owned subsidiary. “We are delighted to have Rashmika onboard. She is someone who connects strongly with millennials and is a popular youth icon,” Arvind RP, director – marketing and communications, McDonald’s India (West and South) said.

As per the association, Mandanna will be a part of key brand campaigns and will play a pivotal role in enhancing brand love for McDonald’s across key markets. “McDonald’s has been one of my favourite brands since I was a kid. When they reached out to me for this association, I was absolutely thrilled. I am delighted to represent a brand that is passionate about serving yummy food with great quality to its consumers. McDonald’s has been serving Indian consumers for 25 years and counting now and is definitely a preferred choice across all age groups. I am really excited about my partnership with such an amazing and trusted brand,” Mandanna stated on the association.

Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. (HRPL) is a McDonald’s franchisee with rights to own and operate McDonald’s restaurants in India’s West and South markets. HRPL has been a franchisee in the region since its inception in 1996. HRPL serves over 200 million customers, annually, at its 304 (as of December 31, 2020) McDonald’s restaurants across 42 cities in the states of Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Goa and parts of Madhya Pradesh and Union Territory of Puducherry, and provides direct employment to close to 10,000 employees. McDonald’s operates through various formats and brand extensions including standalone restaurants, drive- thru’s, 24/7, McDelivery, McBreakfast and dessert kiosks.

