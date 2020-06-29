McDonald’s Arvind RP on the marketing strategy which brands need to follow in the time of Covid-19

Arvind RP, director, Marketing and Communications, McDonald’s (West and South)

At a time when everyone is trying to look beyond the pandemic called Covid-19, communication needs to be crafted carefully by brands. From creating awareness to showing empathy – are some of the ways brands can remain relevant. Arvind RP, director, Marketing and Communications, McDonald’s (West and South) talks about how brands can remain pertinent in the time of Covid-19. (Edited excerpts)

In the times of Covid-19 – what is the marketing strategy brands should follow to remain relevant

COVID-19 crisis is an unprecedented event which has pushed brands and marketers to reimagine strategies to be relevant to the evolving needs of the customers. Given this some key themes emerge from a marketing perspective.

Assurance –Safety and hygiene have emerged as the biggest areas of concern for customers and a key driver of decision while engaging with brands or commodities. While there will be a shift from commodities to brands, brands must focus on enhancing safety and hygiene in their products and services and also on communicating these measures in a sensitive and empathetic manner. Re-positioning of solutions may be recommended from this perspective.

Convenience – Convenience will be another very important theme in the new normal. While ecommerce and digital solutions have been growing, the growth rates will accelerate in the near future. Customers will seek to avail of products and services in a way that’s not just safe but also extremely convenient for them. Re-imagining business models with digital at its core, investing more on digital and creating an omni-channel view of the brand for the customers would be critical.

Digital first approach – Digital as a medium has been growing fast pre-COVID and this growth rate will only accelerate now. Accordingly, media strategy for brands should be digital-led and this will continue to be a key medium going forward too.

On the dos and don’ts brands need to follow when communicating with consumers

The current situation demands that brands see their customers as people first and consumers second. Brands need to be empathetic and extremely sensitive of the concerns and anxieties of the customers today.

On the periodicity of the conversation

Being able to keep ‘top of mind’ recall is imperative and so the periodicity of the communication should be high. However, the communication should be sensitive and relevant, focused on addressing key customer needs.

On how to maintain trust with consumers

A key aspect to building trust in the current context lies in leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety of customers as well as employees, especially in the service industry. So, brands need to make big, bold moves to re-visit processes and ensure that customer safety is taken care of, every step of the way and also make sure that they walk the talk.

In these difficult times, customers are also keenly watching what their favourite brands are doing to support the larger community fight the impact of this health crisis. Reaching out to the community and doing your bit to help them in whichever way possible will also be a key contributor to building brand trust in the long term.

On looking after employees as they are also representatives of the brand

Looking after the safety of employees must be the top-most priority for brands right now. Organisations need to create an absolutely safe space for employees – especially those working on the frontline. Consistent communication about employee safety measures will also help build trust with customers.

On communicating with consumers post Covid-19

In addition to assurance and convenience, value will be another key communication theme in the post-COVID-19 new normal. The pandemic has also had a significant economic impact and going forward customers will seek out brands that are safe, hygienic and those that offer them great value for money. So weaving communication around assurance, convenience and value will be paramount post-COVID.

Read Also: Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the relationship between brands and agencies during Covid-19

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook