McCain Foods rolls out ‘McCain Ka Karishma’ campaign with dentsu X India

Frozen-food brand McCain Foods India has announced its association with dentsu X India to launch the ‘McCain Ka Karishma’ campaign. According to the company, the campaign was amplified through a 360-degree integration of digital, over-the-top (OTT), influencer collaborations, and some content by Karisma Kapoor.

The objective of the campaign was to own the freezers at every home and get consumers to stock up on McCain, Sumati Kapur, head digital marketing, McCain, said. “It revolved around highlighting how McCain in freezers not only allows one to create a ‘Karishma’ in their homes but also gives them a chance to meet our brand ambassador, Karisma Kapoor,” she added.

Additionally, the company stated that the brand collaborated with 28 influencers including moms, content creators, food bloggers, among others, to get the maximum reach. The multi-platform digital campaign spread across YouTube, Meta, Instagram and leading OTT platforms.

For Saurabh Shrivastava, senior client partner and national business growth, dentsu X India, the campaign was designed and deployed keeping the consumer motivations and insights at the centre stage.

