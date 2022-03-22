Maybelline New York launches its new campaign #PressPlay

The campaign urges consumers to resume their paused activities and press play on their lives

Cosmetics brand, Maybelline New York, has rolled out its new campaign #PressPlay, urging consumers to resume their paused activities and press play on their lives. The film showcases a tune encouraging individuals to ‘fly high, dance loud, and taste the world’. “We’ve all spent most of the past two years cooped up at home, reminiscing about the good times with our friends. As the world begins to adapt to normalcy, we are eager to get out there, meet our friends, and replace these old memories with new ones,” the company said in an official statement.

Furthermore, Maybelline New York encourages women to look their best using its technologically advanced formulations with on-trend expertise and New York edge. The make-up range includes the super stay foundation, falsies lash lift mascara, and the super stay matte ink lipstick.

At Maybelline New York, every product created reflects the company’s values of being diverse, hardworking, hassle-free, and on the pulse, Vaidehi Vimadalal Tulaskar, general manager, L’Oréal India, said. “In our endeavour to help individuals look and feel ready to resume their lives, our #PressPlay campaign is a reminder to all the young women out there to turn up the volume, put on their best make-up face, and get ready to celebrate life in all its vigour. Whilst keeping in mind cautionary measures to collectively combat our current challenging circumstances, we are confident that together we can emerge triumphant as we get set to hit the play button in our lives,” she added further on the launch of the new campaign.

Read Also: IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians onboards Bombay Shaving Company as the official grooming partner

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook