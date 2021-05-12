Mayank Jain joins CarDekho Group as CEO – New Auto Business

Prior to this, he was the CEO of the Hindi News cluster at Network18.

Auto-tech company CarDekho Group has fortified its leadership team by appointing Mayank Jain as CEO of the New Auto business. In his new role, Jain will be responsible for strengthening the organisation’s new auto offering, and deepening engagement with OEMs, dealer network and other enterprise partners. He will operate out of the CarDekho Gurugram office and will be reporting to CarDekho CEO and co-founder Amit Jain.

“I am delighted to join the CarDekho group and have the opportunity to work with one of the best teams in the AutoTech space. Our market leading portfolio of auto portals and platforms help customers buy cars, bikes, commercial vehicles and other products and services, whilst our suite of innovative solutions and technology enable auto manufacturers and dealers to build their brands and sell more. I look forward to scaling the new auto business by delivering greater value to our partner customers,” Mayank Jain, said.

With over 18 years of experience, Mayank Jain has knowledge of technology, and media and telecom sectors in India and Internationally. Prior to this, he was the CEO of the Hindi News cluster at Network18, where he managed a cluster of 7 news channels. He has held leadership roles in sales, marketing, product management and strategy in companies such as Disney Star, British Telecom, Samsung, and HT Media.

“Mayank Jain is a highly reputed professional in the media world and has an impressive track record of scaling businesses across varied industries. His deep customer understanding and expertise will enable us to design and provide the best AutoTech solutions to our partner customers,” Amit Jain, CEO and co-founder, CarDekho Group, said.

