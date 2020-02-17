Maxxis Rubber India appoints Bang in the Middle as its communication agency

Maxxis Tyres has invested over 0 million for its first manufacturing facility in Sanand, Gujarat in India.

Maxxis Tyres has awarded Bang in the Middle with its communication mandate. The appointment comes as Maxxis invests in building relationships with consumers and brands in India. As per the mandate, the agency will create consumer campaigns.

Maxxis Tyres has invested over $400 million for its first manufacturing facility in Sanand, Gujarat in India. According to the company, India is a key priority market for Maxxis globally and is slated to play a crucial role in realising its vision to become one of the top 5 tyre companies by 2026. Presently, Maxxis serves as an OEM tyre supplier to Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, Hero Moto Corp, Suzuki Motors India and Yamaha Motors. In 2018, Maxxis announced a strategic partnership with HMSI to provide co- branded Maxxis tyres in both HMSI and Maxxis dealerships.

For Bing-Lin Wu, marketing head, Maxxis Tyres India, India is a big opportunity and it opens a plethora of prospects for Maxxis and we are aggressively increasing our footprints here. “We are committed to delivering to our customers in India world-class products and services that they expect and deserve. As we build our offerings in India and to further amplify our positioning in the Indian market, we have tasked ‘Bang in the Middle’ to drive preference for Maxxis Tyres,” he added.

Maxxis is a very challenging brief considering the brand presence and heritage, Naresh Gupta, managing partner, Bang in the Middle, said. he further added that the aim is to create campaigns that will make consumers prefer Maxxis Tyres.

