MaxKleen signs Amitabh Bachchan as its brand ambassador

MaxKleen has rolled out the campaign across its key markets

Home care and surface hygiene brand MaxKleen has signed Amitabh Bachchan as its brand ambassador. The brand from the house of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting has also launched a new TVC featuring Bachchan. With this campaign, the brand highlights the key message of “keeping floors protected with MaxKleen”.

The brand has deployed a multi-channel strategy and rolled out the campaign across key markets. Brand David Communications has conceptualised the campaign, while Shoojit Sircar has directed it. In the campaign film, Bachchan is seen highlighting the importance of a floor in the Indian households and why it is important to focus on floor hygiene. It also attempts to promote that MaxKleen comes with deep clean technology and provides 99.9% effectiveness against Covid-19 virus.

“Our endeavour at Wipro Consumer Care is to create brands that become an integral part of the lives of Indians. With Maxkleen, we are rekindling and bringing alive the importance of the floor at home, and the connection families in India have. A sanitized, clean floor is not just a safe floor but a place we celebrate life. To bring this campaign alive, we partnered with Amitabh Bachchan, whose presence brings warmth and emotion to the campaign and symbolizes integrity,” Anil Chugh, president, India consumer care business, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, said.

The FMCG brand Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting is a part of Wipro Enterprises. Wipro Consumer Care’s portfolio includes personal wash products, toiletries, facial care products, wellness products, home care products, electrical wire devices, domestic and commercial lighting and modular office furniture. It claims to have a presence in India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

Read Also: Mamaearth launches ‘Beautiful InDeed’ campaign to redefine the meaning of beauty

Read Also: CenturyPly acknowledges the value of organ donation in its new campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook