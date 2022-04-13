Max Life Insurance promotes Rahul Talwar to the role of CMO

Max Life Insurance Co. Ltd. on Wednesday announced the appointment of Rahul Talwar as the chief marketing officer. Talwar takes over from Aalok Bhan who has left the organisation after a 10-year long association in various pivotal roles. Talwar will report to Prashant Tripathy, managing director and CEO, Max Life Insurance.

In his elevated role, Talwar will lead the marketing (brand, channel, customer), corporate communications, consumer insights and customer obsession agenda of the company. He will be instrumental in enabling consumer and brand connect for all stakeholders. As the chief customer officer of Max Life, Talwar will continue to drive the customer strategy and governance to execute on the company’s customer centric vision.

Talwar has been an exceptional people’s leader, a brand evangelist and a keen change advocate within the organisation, Tripathy said. “His sharp marketing acumen, deep consumer insights and strategic focus has strengthened the goodwill and reputation of the brand amongst our customers. Talwar’s experience and expertise will be valuable in shaping the next level of our brand journey aligned with our business objectives,” he added further.

Talwar previously had stints in the FMCG sector with companies such as PepsiCo India, Pladis India (McVitie’s Biscuits) and the Aditya Birla Group. At Pepsico India, he steered the brand agenda for trademarks (Lay’s Chips, 7up, Mirinda). He joined Max Life in 2018 and has since played a key role in accelerating the brand quotient and steering marketing partnership with distribution to strengthen the company’s industry leadership amongst the private insurance players, the company said.

“The life insurance industry is constantly evolving, bringing along the need to establish an ‘always on approach’ with new-age customers. These dynamics have created more opportunities to be creative, receptive and connected in our relationships with stakeholders. I look forward to contributing in the new role and further enhancing the brand value of Max Life Insurance,” Talwar stated.

