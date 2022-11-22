Max Life Insurance Company Ltd launches ad campaign featuring Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh

Max Life Insurance Company Ltd has rolled out its new ad campaign featuring cricketer Rohit Sharma and sports manager Ritika Sajdeh. As per the company, this is its second ad campaign of the year that evangelises the importance of guaranteed savings plans.

The campaign will be released as a television commercial (TVC). Additionally, the ad film has been affected via digital and social media. Moreover, the company stated that it has tapped into regional markets with the TVC being released in six languages, namely, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Reiterating the brand’s philosophy of ‘You are the Difference’, Sharma and Sajdeh deliver the key message of savings solutions, especially towards the younger audience that is seeking holistic, new-age financial products that cater to all their requirements, Rahul Talwar, chief marketing officer, Max Life Insurance, said. “In our endeavour to drive financial awareness and adoption, the TVC underlines the significance of guaranteed savings plan and how it enables consumers to achieve key milestones while enjoying life’s moments today with loved ones,” he added.

The ad film shows Sharma and Sajdeh bonding over moments such as preparing their daughter’s fancy costume with enthusiasm. Through its simple yet effective narrative, the ad film aims to encourage consumers to financially equip themselves in the long term with a guaranteed savings plan.

Also Read: Major advertisers urged to ‘boycott’ Twitter after Trump reinstated

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook