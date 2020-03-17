Max Life Insurance appoints Manu Lavanya as director and chief operations officer

Lavanya will lead Max Life as a digital first insurance company in India

Max Life Insurance has appointed Manu Lavanya as the director and chief operations officer of the company. In the new role, Lavanya will lead the ‘Fulfillment Group’ that comprises operations, information technology, underwriting, claims, digital transformation, quality, innovation and service excellence.

According to the company, Manu will also be responsible for enhancing the operations value chain, leading the digital transformation agenda and strengthening the culture to help craft better customer experiences. “Manu will build capabilities and scale up Max Life’s ‘Fulfilment Group’ to design a strong, digital oriented and customer-focused business model,” Prashant Tripathy, Managing Director and CEO, Max Life said.

Manu, who will be reporting to Prashant Tripathy at the corporate office in Gurugram, will lead Max Life as a digital first insurance company in India. “The role of Chief Operations Officer at Max Life will bring together themes of digital transformation, operational excellence and quality focus to deliver world-class experiences for the customers as they embark on their financial protection journey,” Lavanya added.

With over two decades of experience, Lavanya has been responsible for creating, transforming and scaling businesses across multiple industry verticals. Before joining Max Life Insurance, he worked with Incedo as the Global Chief Operating Officer. Prior to Incedo, he served as the Managing Director for Brillio Technologies, a global digital services start-up that he helped create and scale. His career also boasts of long stints with Cognizant and ITC in multiple leadership roles across manufacturing and information technology industries. Manu is an ISB graduate and holds a bachelor’s degree in technology from IIT Kanpur. He also holds diverse experience of managing global customers and teams across US, Latin America, Europe and India.

