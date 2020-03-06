Max Fashion brings in Holi festivity with ‘Max Holi Apno Wali’ campaign

The campaign has been launched across cinemas and the digital space

Apparel and lifestyle brand Max Fashion has introduced a new campaign #HoliApnoWali ahead of the festival. Conceptualised by Lightstream, the campaign has been launched across cinemas and the digital space such as Youtube, Facebook and Instagram.

The ad film captures the bond and playful moments between siblings during the celebrations of Holi. With customer engagement as the core of the communication strategy, establishing a connection through regional content is extremely critical in our endeavour to create brand resonance, said Jiten Mahendra, Senior Vice President- Marketing at Max Fashion. “Despite us operating in 17 international markets, regional connection remains a priority in our communications. Like the brand mission of democratising fashion, Holi is also an event which blurs the differences across age, caste and communities. Our campaign objective is to capture real moments and bring a smile to our customer’s face,” he explained.

The film opens up to the youngest member of the family running away from his sisters with the fear of getting coloured by them. Following this, the film adds up a twist with the sisters gifting him outfits instead of the expected splash of colours. The concept of the film involves putting the brand to the fore during the festival, irrespective of the fact whether people like playing Holi or not, claimed Mahindra.

The campaign has been designed to celebrate the spirit of togetherness and the thought of spreading happiness. “Through this campaign, we are able to portray the celebrations in a quintessentially middle-class family, making it relatable for people across the target cities,” said Anuraag Srivastava, CEO of Lightstream. The campaign has received over 5 million views on Youtube.

