Max Bupa launches #InsureCare campaign to support physical and mental wellbeing during lockdown

At a time when health and wellness is the top most priority for people during the spread of the pandemic, Max Bupa has launched a new campaign #InsureCare to encouraging consumers to take up healthcare services as they stay at home amid lockdown. Conceptualised by Isobar India, the campaign has been launched across the social media platforms of the brand.

According to Anika Agarwal, director and head – Marketing, Digital and Direct Sales at Max Bupa, the Covid-19 pandemic and the nation-wide lockdown has created an unprecedented situation and led us into uncharted territories. “Our newly launched campaign #InsureCare is focused on extending care by providing health services, counselling and consultations by health experts through digital platforms. We have also partnered with leading psychologists across the country to help our customers remain mentally strong. As we contribute towards our fight against Covid-19, it is important for everyone to stay at home, keep social distance as well as maintain our physical and emotional wellbeing.”

While you #StayHome and take care of the people around you; we #InsureCare and assure you of our unwavering support and services – all to be enjoyed from the comfort of your home. #StayHomeStaySafe

As part of the campaign, the company has collaborated with SS App by Shilpa Shetty through which customers can take benefits of home workout and health videos, including Yoga and nutrition tips from Shilpa Shetty. With #InsureCare, we managed to achieve the right tone and emphasized on the need of the hour – extend care in every way possible within one’s capacity, Gopa Kumar, chief operating officer, Isobar India, said. “While focusing on insuring health for loved ones, this time, it is also important to guarantee care for those who need it, be it frontline staff, customers staying at home or essential workers. In its own right, the campaign is our way of giving back to the society,” he added.

