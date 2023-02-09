scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Mavericks Communications names Ravpreet Ganesh as chief integration officer

According to the company, Ganesh’s role will strengthen strategic and creative thinking across the board.

Written by BrandWagon Online
Mavericks Communications names Ravpreet Ganesh as chief integration officer
Ravpreet Ganesh comes with over two decades of experience in creative problem-solving

Integrated marketing communications agency Mavericks Communications has announced the appointment of Ravpreet Ganesh as its chief integration officer. According to the company, the appointment is in line with its vision to provide fully integrated marketing communications services to its clients. Ganesh’s role will strengthen strategic and creative thinking across the board, it claimed.

“Ganesh has extensive experience in brand communications, creative, digital, content, and influencer marketing. With her on board, our clients will be able to deepen the integration of marketing services and, consequently, the impact on their brand reputation,” Chetan Mahajan, founder and CEO of Mavericks, said. 

As per a company statement, Ganesh comes with over two decades of experience in creative problem-solving. She was associated with the Publicis Groupe for over 15 years and played multiple roles during her tenure, including chief integration officer, lead Publicis content, executive vice president at Leo Burnett and executive director at PUBLICIS. She has been associated with agencies such as Rediffusion, LOWE, and Dentsu.

Also Read

“Mavericks is an agency with the purpose to create an ecosystem of offerings that partners and employees want to belong to. I look forward to creating business solutions for all our partners that have the power to create behavioural change,” Ravpreet Ganesh, chief integration officer, Mavericks Communications, stated.

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook 

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 11:52 IST