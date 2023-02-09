Mavericks Communications names Ravpreet Ganesh as chief integration officer

Integrated marketing communications agency Mavericks Communications has announced the appointment of Ravpreet Ganesh as its chief integration officer. According to the company, the appointment is in line with its vision to provide fully integrated marketing communications services to its clients. Ganesh’s role will strengthen strategic and creative thinking across the board, it claimed.

“Ganesh has extensive experience in brand communications, creative, digital, content, and influencer marketing. With her on board, our clients will be able to deepen the integration of marketing services and, consequently, the impact on their brand reputation,” Chetan Mahajan, founder and CEO of Mavericks, said.

As per a company statement, Ganesh comes with over two decades of experience in creative problem-solving. She was associated with the Publicis Groupe for over 15 years and played multiple roles during her tenure, including chief integration officer, lead Publicis content, executive vice president at Leo Burnett and executive director at PUBLICIS. She has been associated with agencies such as Rediffusion, LOWE, and Dentsu.

“Mavericks is an agency with the purpose to create an ecosystem of offerings that partners and employees want to belong to. I look forward to creating business solutions for all our partners that have the power to create behavioural change,” Ravpreet Ganesh, chief integration officer, Mavericks Communications, stated.

