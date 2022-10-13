Matrimony.com rolls out new campaign #BeChoosy

On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, Matrimony.com has launched a social message on ‘mutual love and understanding’. For Arjun Bhatia, chief marketing officer, Matrimony.com, the company wanted to highlight ‘mutual love and understanding’ as the centre point of every marital relationship. “The campaign is an interesting take on a modern-day couple celebrating Karwa Chauth with an unexpected twist highlighting the love, concern, and care between them. Matrimony.com has always stressed on ‘Happy Marriages’ and this campaign highlights the essence of that,” he added.

The video opens with the wife questioning her husband as to why he fast, and highlights how none of the men in their circle observe a fast for Karwa Chauth. The husband retorts with anger for this taunt from his wife saying ‘If you can fast for my long life, can’t I fast for yours? It’s my choice’. The video ends with each of them sharing the glass of water and feeding each other with a message ‘let feelings shine’.

Karwa Chauth is observed annually by married women from Hindu communities who hold a fast for the long life of their husband. The fast is followed for the safety and prosperity of their husband. Matrimony.com is a consumer Internet company that manages marquee brands such as BharatMatrimony, CommunityMatrimony and EliteMatrimony. Matrimony.com has also launched Jodii – an exclusive matchmaking service for non-graduates, in nine Indian languages. The Company has pioneered several new business models such as WeddingBazaar.com, Mandap.com and CommunityMatrimony.com, a consortium of over 300 community matrimony services, and RainbowLuv.

Also Read: Apollo’s new campaign celebrates its journey of 39 years

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook