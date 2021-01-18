Matrimony.com appoints Arjun Bhatia as chief marketing officer

Bhatia has over 18 years of experience in establishing and scaling marketing functions

Consumer internet company Matrimony.com has announced another addition to their leadership team, with Arjun Bhatia joining as the chief marketing officer of the company.

Bhatia has over 18 years of experience in establishing and scaling marketing functions at global companies across eCommerce, smartphones, consumer electronics, FMCG and technology industries. Prior to Matrimony.com, he served in leadership roles at Samsung India Electronics, IBM, Motorola and ITC Limited. Bhatia’s academic credentials include an MBA from Faculty of Management Studies Delhi, and an engineering degree from Delhi College of Engineering.

As an organisation, we are strategically poised at a high growth stage and the addition of Arjun who brings in a strong track record of working across sectors and geographies would strengthen the organisation’s marketing capabilities, Murugavel Janakiraman, founder and chief executive officer, Matrimony.com, said on the leadership appointment.

“I am excited to join Matrimony.com, a pioneering internet company known for its innovation and consistent growth besides a strong performance culture and amazing customer focus. I really look forward to contribute towards its high growth journey,” Bhatia added on his new role.

Matrimony.com is a signature consumer internet conglomerate, managing marquee brands such as BharatMatrimony, CommunityMatrimony and EliteMatrimony. BharatMatrimony has established a considerable retail presence with over 130 self-owned retail outlets across India. The company delivers matchmaking and marriage related services to users in India and the Indian diaspora. The Company has pioneered several new business models such as MatrimonyBazaar.com, Mandap.com and CommunityMatrimony.com, a consortium of over 300 community matrimony websites.

