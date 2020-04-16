Matrimonial site Shaadi.com organises #WeddingsFromHome

Shaadi.com has already conducted a wedding through video call and is expected to conduct another in the week ahead

As weddings around the country continue to get postponed owing to the outbreak of coronavirus and the need to maintain social distancing, online matrimonial platform Shaadi.com has launched a new initiative of conducting weddings from home. Conceptualised by Leo Burnett India, the platform aims to organise the entire wedding ceremony and celebrations virtually within the safety of people’s homes.

As part of the initiative, the entire ceremony and customs is conducted through video conferencing. According to Adhish Zaveri, director – marketing, Shaadi.com, weddings from home is an audacious act with a strong purpose at the heart of it. “At the root of its success are two critical factors. One, repurposing existing technology to drive discontinuous value and two, allowing people to celebrate their big day with as much fanfare, regardless of the lockdown,” he added.

So far, the platform has already conducted a virtual wedding of a couple from Ghaziabad and is expected to conduct another in the week ahead. “The human spirit is indomitable and we always find a way out of the toughest times and what better example of that than hosting a wedding in the times of social distancing,” Rajdeepak Das, managing director India and chief creative officer, Leo Burnett South Asia said.

