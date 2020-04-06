Match Media appoints MediaDonuts as marketing and ad sales partner

India is a top APAC market with large user bases in major metropolitan areas, according to Match Group

Match Media Group has appointed MediaDonuts as its marketing and ad sales partner for India and SE Asia business. According to the appointment, MediaDonuts will market Match Group’s portfolio of dating apps such as Tinder, OkCupid and Match among others to advertisers across APAC including India through this partnership.

India is a top APAC market, with large user bases in major metropolitan areas like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Bangalore, across a multitude of smaller cities like Ahmedabad, Surat and Chandigarh, revealing a very far-reaching geographical spread, said Match Group in a statement. Moreover, the dating apps are available across the region with Tinder being a popular choice among GenZ and Millennials.

For India particularly, the unique audience of young, urbane, cosmopolitan users who could be reached through this vehicle would be extraordinary, Pieter-Jan de Kroon, managing partner, MediaDonuts said. “Advertisers across categories such as telecom, mobile phones, technology, automotive, food, beverages, apparel and countless others, now have a sticky medium to connect with their prospects through. We will partner with Tinder to help advertisers amplify their branding efforts most effectively,” he added.

Match Media Group serves as a partner for marketers to leverage the aggregated audience, data and insights that result from having millions of global users across Match’s portfolio of dating platforms, including Tinder, OKCupid and Match.com. Match Media Group continues to redefine the dating landscape and has new advertising and data products launching on Tinder as well as new audience intelligence and activation capabilities across its portfolio.

