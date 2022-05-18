MasterChow raises $1.2 million in funding led by Anicut Capital

Ready-to-cook Asian cuisine brand MasterChow has announced that it has raised $1.2 million in funding led by Anicut Capital. The round also saw participation from WEH ventures, Fluid ventures among other direct-to-consumer (D2C) founders and angel investors.

MasterChow plans to deploy the funds to launch new product categories while delivering an experience to its customers, the company said in an official statement. Additionally, their aim is to introduce a variety of flavors and plans to foray into the ready-to-eat segment to attract India’s young consumers. The brand wants to fortify their distribution network while maintaining a focus on their own D2C channel across India. They also aim to hire for mid-senior level positions to optimise their e-commerce channels and engage their core customers.

MasterChow was started in 2020 with a mission to bring ready-to-cook Asian cuisine to Indian households, Sidhanth Madan, co-founder, MasterChow, said. “Asian cuisine is a much loved cuisine in India but the lack of innovation and clean label products in the space was shocking. We come into existence to bridge this gap for the country with an emphasis on ingredients and convenience in preparing a meal at home,” he added.

Madan further stated that the company aims to utilise the funds towards expansion of existing operations and for the launch of new categories. “Anicut Capital’s confidence not just within the category but also in MasterChow and the speed at which the round was structured and closed is impressive,” he said.

For Ashvin Chadha, founding partner, Anicut Capital, the potential of the ready-to-cook segment coupled with the vision of MasterChow will disrupt the industry in the coming years. “The ability of MasterChow to bring restaurant quality Asian cuisine to the doorsteps of Indian households will empower them to lead the market for this segment in the next three to five years,” he added.

