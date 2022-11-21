Consistency pays

Fire-Boltt, Happilo, Cera Sanitaryware, Senco Gold & Diamonds, boAt. Five brands in 4 weeks and an estimated Rs 7.5 crore in total deal value. Those are pretty good numbers at a time when Kiara Advani’s male counterparts from Bollywood have watched south stars Allu Arjun and Vijay Deverakonda snap up meaty endorsement deals including Coca-Cola, KFC and Fire-Boltt. “Kiara is confident, fashionable, bold and tasteful. She appeals to the youth, has quite a few movie hits and has no major controversy around her, placing her on the go-to list (for brands),” said Ajit Narayan, CMO at marketing platform Socxo.

Advani’s brand value stood at $12.9 million in 2021, up from $7.2 million in 2020, says Aviral Jain, managing director of valuation advisory services at Kroll (formerly Duff and Phelps). According to the company’s Celebrity Brand Valuation report, 2021, at over $68 million, Alia Bhatt’s brand value was the highest among female stars and fourth overall.

Actor Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma, ranked among the top female celebrities after Alia, have brand values of around $51.6 million and $29.7 million respectively, and charge an average of Rs 5-7 crore and Rs 4-7 crore each per endorsement, according to industry sources.

Kroll’s Jain estimates that Advani charges around Rs 2-3 crore on an average per campaign. She might be charging Rs 30-40 lakh per brand for digital-only endorsements, say other industry sources. “Kiara has the potential to pull audiences and influence people with her sartorial choices,” Vishal Anand, senior director, Myntra had said while onboarding her for a campaign for Mango and Myntra. Agrees Sandeep Goyal, MD, Rediffusion: “Advani scores well on ‘trendy’and ‘stylish’ features in the TIARA Report of the Indian Institute of Human Brands.”

Advani is not exactly a newbie in Bollywood but the past few months have been particularly good for the 30-year-old. She was part of two Rs 100-crore-grossers this year – Jugjugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyya 3 – when Bollywood projects featuring A-list male stars landed duds at the box office. “Kiara is the perfect blend of good looks and fabulous acting… she is finally being noticed after years of hard work,” said Sonya V Kapoor, founder of M5 Entertainment, a talent collaboration agency that has worked with the actress.

Till date, Advani has endorsed at least 20 brands. These range from fashion brands such as Myntra, Giordano Handbags and Mango, to so-called “male” brands such as Finolex Cables, Audi, AU Small Finance Bank. She is also the brand ambassador for Priyagold, Colgate, ITC Charmis, OneFitPlus, Lenskart and Rupa’s Softline Womenswear.

Her social media presence has helped. Advani has a following of over 42 million social media users, 25 million of them on Instagram alone. Priyagold’s ad featuring Advani garnered over 8.7 million views on the actress’ Instagram profile. Similarily, her CERA advertisement alongside actor Vijay Devarkonda was viewed more than 2 million times in the first two weeks.

“The actress can prolong her stay at the top by being picky, choosing good roles, and differentiating herself from her peers,” adds Rediffusion’s Goyal.

