Mashreq appoints Muna Al Ghurair as group head of marketing and corporate communications

Financial institution Mashreq has appointed Muna Al Ghurair as its new group head of marketing and corporate communications. She brings over 20 years of experience in communications, marketing, sales and business development with an outstanding track record with leading payments and financial institutions in the region.

Ghurair brings a wealth of insights, experience and industry expertise that will be instrumental in enhancing Mashreq’s reputation and reach during a time of unprecedented change for the world of banking, Ahmed Abdelaal, group chief executive officer, Mashreq Bank, said, “Her branding and marketing capabilities are essential tools as we enhance the development and delivery of the very best and most innovative multi-channel banking solutions. Ghurair’s appointment represents an important – and very exciting – milestone in Mashreq’s journey,” he added.

Throughout her career, Ghurair has adopted a holistic approach to developing integrated financial product branding, public relations and marketing strategies internationally and across the MEA region. At previous organisations, she set up marketing as a standalone function, leading the creation of dedicated teams for PR and communications, branding and digital marketing and events. For Ghurair, Mashreq plays a critical role in the UAE’s banking ecosystem with an unparalleled client base and is well-positioned to accelerate the shift towards digital banking. “I hope to draw inspiration from my prior experience to drive the organisation’s marketing efforts and contribute to enhancing the way we engage with all our stakeholders and the communities we serve,” she added.

Prior to joining Mashreq, Ghurair was the group chief marketing officer at Network International where she led the PR and communications strategy for Network’s IPO in 2019 on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) – the largest UK IPO at the time of listing. Mashreq is one of the leading financial institutions with an expanding footprint across the Middle East. The company has international offices in Europe, Asia, Africa and the US, and a strong presence in the financial capitals of the world.

