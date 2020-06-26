Maserati India’s Bojan Jankulovski on life beyond

Bojan Jankulovski, head of operations, Maserati India

The Job

Maserati is in the business of luxury, style and exclusivity. We sell tailor-made cars to the seriously rich, and there is a point where, if we want to maintain and expand our business, we have to be singular, unique and yet very rare. This is an art about this job that I love to accomplish, which is exciting and, at the same time, extremely challenging.

The Weekdays

My day begins very early with a quick meditation session. Next, I jot down my plans and goals for the day ahead, because in my current role, there are multiple markets to deal with. Each market I deal with is very different from another, especially India which is a much-diverse country. It’s a constant endeavour to merge the Indian and Italian cultures.

Adding my own twist of being Macedonian makes it a steep learning curve, but it’s well worth it. A shot of espresso and a short walk is the best way to unwind for me in the middle of a busy day.

The Weekend

Weekends for me is the time to rejuvenate, recharge and refresh. Usually, I practise yoga or relax with a nice book. Before this pandemic, I would meet with friends or go for a walk.

The Toys

I’m not really addicted to gadgets. But since the job involves hectic travelling schedules for at least 15 days a month, my laptop and my iPhone form my most essential gear. Lately, I’ve been trying to stay away from them in the evenings or weekends, as much as possible.

The Logos

It has to be Ralph Lauren for suits and Hermès for colognes. Hermès is one of the luxury brands I swear by.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook