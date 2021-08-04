Masaba Gupta to be the first brand ambassador for Chicnutrix

Chicnutrix was launched in 2019 and started out as a nutrition supplements company

Chicnutrix has signed up fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta as its first brand ambassador. Gupta will be seen as the front face of the brand for several initiatives in the space of health, wellness and nutrition. With this association, Chicnutrix aims to amplify brand awareness across urban and rural markets to create many more captivating stories fuelled by pure, clinically proven and convenient nutrition, Shilpa Khanna Thakkar, CEO, Chicnutrix, said. Khanna is of the view that Gupta is an authentic voice who resonates well with the brand.

“She is someone who is unabashedly unique, unarguably fearless, undeniably original and most importantly unquestionably inspiring. As a woman who has disputed all the ‘so called’ norms of normal to create a global brand name for herself is truly an incredible feat,” Khanna added.

Starting with beauty and nutrition at the time of launch, Chicnutrix has gradually expanded into the women wellness segment. Along with servicing more than 2970 pin codes in India, it is present in six countries overall.

Gupta is a big believer of holistic approach, whether it is wellness, beauty, nutrition or overall related health, she said. “I swear by something which is science backed nutrition with premium ingredients and that is exactly what Chicnutrix brings to the table. It is a start to a very interesting journey, and I am looking forward to taking this common goal of forming good habits help achieve good health inside-out,” Gupta stated.

Chicnutrix is an all-women’s wellness, beauty and nutrition brand. Chicnutrix was launched in 2019 and started out as a nutrition supplements company to bring supplements to India under its parent company, Fullife Healthcare. The startup has worked on taking healthcare beyond the traditional drugs. It has claimed to grow four times since its inception with eight products under its portfolio ranging from skincare, hair care, nails, PCOS and UTI products.

