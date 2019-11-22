Marzin R Shroff of Eureka Forbes on life beyond the job hours

Marzin R Shroff, MD & CEO, Eureka Forbes

The Job

Being a household consumer brand for 37 years is not an easy task. It could only be possible because of each and every person working at Eureka Forbes with the same passion as I do. It’s thrilling to work with a team that is driven to bring out products and services that can make a difference to the society. The only thing that bothers me is the unorganised sector of this industry that cheats customers with spurious products and services.

The Weekdays

They say well begun is half done. I like to start my day feeling good about life and I always listen to music in the morning. I use my morning commute time (about half an hour) to connect with my outstation teams. Once in office, I have to start the day with a cup of mint tea.

My week starts with the core leadership team to discuss issues of strategic importance. On an average, I spend about two-thirds of my time with people, and the rest is spent thinking about the future strategic direction of the company and the operations. In the evening, I recharge myself with an hour of yoga. Post dinner, I catch up on my reading. I always indulge in some reading or listen to music before going to sleep.

The Weekend

I spend my weekend with good music, yoga and a glass of good malt with my friends.

The Toys

I am a gadget freak, and usually like to keep myself updated with the latest products and technology. Segway is my newly found love; I like to drive it around at home.

The Logos

I am not married to any particular brand but prefer Burberry for my casual wear and Brooks Brothers for my

formal attire. Among watches my favourite is the Omega Seamaster which is a treasured inheritance from my parents.

— As told to Sapna Nair