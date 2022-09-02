Maruti Suzuki partners with Star Plus to establish its range of newly launched cars

Star Plus has partnered with Maruti Suzuki for a special collaboration this festive season. The collaboration will have Star Parivaar, across all fiction shows on the channel using a Maruti Suzuki car and Maruti Suzuki is also planning to launch their latest SUV Grand Vitara on Star Plus’ latest non-fiction show ‘Ravivaar With Star Parivaar’. This association is a one-of-a-kind initiative with leading brands coming together to boost advertising success.

Star Plus is looking forward to collaborating with Maruti Suzuki for this unique proposition and creating a measurable impact for the brand, Kevin Vaz, head – network entertainment channels, Disney Star. “The power of our content and iconic characters help create value-driven’ opportunities for brands to connect with consumers across ages in unique ways. Television continues to be a medium of choice to garner mass reach and during the festive season families enjoy time together while watching their favourite shows, and for such high involvement purchase decisions like automobiles TV is an influential medium,” he added.

Maruti Suzuki’s objective was to launch a campaign that truly stands out from the clutter. Maruti Suzuki aimed to customise the campaign and adopt a different approach from the conventional form of television advertising i.e., buying regular ad spots. Star Plus proposed a customised solution that was curated exclusively for Maruti Suzuki to address their marketing objectives; the association of this scale is a first for Star Plus. While online and Influencer marketing is the buzzword in the digital space, the plan was to get a similar influential marketing tool on the much larger television platform by using Star Plus’ leadership as an anchor and leverage the strong content line-up and the popularity of Star Plus protagonists on the channel. Along with television presence, the association would also be amplified via a high-impact social media presence.

According to Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, this association goes beyond the regular, builds on the national appeal of both MSIL and Star Plus and leverages the strength of MSIL in India’s passenger vehicle market and that of Star Plus channel in the Hindi GEC genre with “Maruti Suzuki as Star Parivaar ki Favourite Car. “We are looking forward to associate with Star Plus in this festive season to help us drive our campaign objectives and deliver immersive integrations for our brands,” he added.

With two industry leaders collaborating to create advertising success stories, Star Plus continues to be at the forefront of setting new standards and bringing innovative and disruptive advertising solutions to the market.

Also Read: Garena’s parent Sea Ltd cuts job in gaming division

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook