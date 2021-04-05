Maruti Suzuki launches the new 2021 Swift campaign

The film has been released on television supported by a longer edit on digital. Additionally, it is backed by elements in print, OOH and social media

Maruti Suzuki has launched its new campaign for the new 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift. Conceptualised and executed by Dentsu Impact India, Maruti Suzuki’s creative agency from the house of dentsu international, the campaign introduces the latest edition of the hatchback. The film has been released on television supported by a longer edit on digital. Additionally, it is backed by elements in print, OOH and social media.

“Pure performance is thrilling. But when it looks good, it’s even more thrilling. That is what makes the experience truly limitless. This is the idea behind the campaign which introduces the new 2021 Swift. After all, this widely popular hatchback not only highlights its well-known performance legacy but now also brings a world of enhanced style, with the powerful Next Gen K-Series 1.2L Dual Jet Dual VVT Engine, Sporty cross mesh grille, and stylish dual-tone exteriors. Swift has always been a car that has challenged all kinds of limits. With the Limitless Thrill campaign, we look forward to set new benchmarks,” Shashank Srivastava, executive director (marketing and sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said.

According to Amit Wadhwa, president, Dentsu Impact, with the new 2021 Swift, Maruti Suzuki has taken the pedestal a notch higher with new looks to match the aspirations of a modern-day customer. “As their partners, we are excited to be a part of Swift’s launch and create newer milestones with them,” he added.

“Performance always has a wow factor. And when it meets a world of style, it truly becomes a head turner. Swift has always been a thrill to drive, and now it has taken the experience one step further, by thrilling us with its all-new style. This campaign is a testament to this,” Anupama Ramaswamy, managing partner and national creative director, Dentsu Impact, added.

Read Also: #BackToBusiness: Radico Khaitan’s Amar Sinha on the strategy that needs to be followed to bounce back

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook