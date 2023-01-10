Maruti Suzuki Driving School rolls out ‘Seekhoge Best, Toh Sab Impressed’ campaign

Maruti Suzuki Driving School (MSDS) has rolled out its new ‘Seekhoge Best, Toh Sab Impressed’ brand campaign to emphasise the benefits of learning to drive from a professional institute. The television commercial (TVC) features actors Gagan Arora and Tigmanshu Dhulia as son and father respectively. The campaign will be put out on multiple channels, such as television commercials, over-the-top (OTT) platforms, print ads, radio ads, out-of-home billboards, and digital media.

People should have a holistic awareness of road safety and safe driving practices, Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer, marketing and sales, said. “With the new brand campaign, we aim to sensitise people about the importance of learning this life skill correctly, through MSDS’s curriculum and trainers. We hope to encourage more people to become better drivers and make the roads safer,” he added.

According to the company, the launch of this campaign coincides with National Road safety week in India from 11 to 17 January 2023. The TVC shows the father observing his son’s driving skills as he crosses traffic signals, stop signs and narrow lanes, leaving his father pleasantly surprised and impressed. During the course of the journey, Gagan pulls over at a Maruti Suzuki Driving School to indicate this is where he learnt how to drive.

