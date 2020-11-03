Martech startup ‘Wondrlab’ to help clients win in the new marketing landscape

The startup has three key verticals-- Content, Experience and Digital business transformation

Advertising and brand communication names including Saurabh Varma, Vandana Verma and Rakesh Hinduja have launched Wondrlab. Wondrlab is a platform-first startup with three key verticals – Content, Experience and Digital business transformation. The startup aims to help clients win in the new marketing landscape.

The cornerstone of the strategy is combining marketing transformation and digital transformation, offering holistic solutions, creating value and helping clients achieve objectives. Wondrlab will invest in creating martech platforms to provide tools to enable hitherto complex expensive bespoke executions at the “push” of a button. All of Wondrlab’s solutions are backed by data and automation that leads to efficiency, measurability and ROI through user-friendly platform interfaces, centralised marketing controls, personalised content and automated solutions at scale.

There has never been a better time to disrupt the communication landscape, Saurabh Varma, founder and chief executive officer, Wondrlab, said. “At Wondrlab all our teams are platform first. We will work with key platforms to create hybrid teams that help clients win on these platforms. We will also curate, partner and build martech platforms that can create meaningful experiences and become an advantage for our clients,” he added.

“We have completely platformised brand experiences at Wondrlab. What brands will see are productised events, shopper marketing, retail and brand activations into tech platforms. Backed by data and automation, Wondrlab’s platforms unlock new levels of efficiency to drive new sources of growth for brands,” Vandana Verma, co-founder and managing partner, Experience Platform, Wondrlab said.

As per Rakesh Hinduja, co-founder and managing partner, Content Platform, Wondrlab, brands now have an opportunity to make a personalised connection with their target audience, something that doesn’t happen with a one-size-fits-all approach towards platforms. “Wondrlab’s key focus will be service and technology-based platforms combined with creative ideas based on data and human understanding,” he stated.

